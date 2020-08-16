Timpana Loaf?! This Ridiculous Recipe Is A Carb Lover’s Dream Come True
There’s no denying that Maltese cuisine gives way to some of the most delicious dishes we have ever set our eyes on.
The only problem with setting up a classic Maltese spread is choosing just a handful of dishes to serve your mates.
Well, this spanking new ‘Timpana Loaf’ recipe from local food blog ‘Ch-EAT’ will solve all your culinary woes as it seamlessly unites two of Malta’s most iconic dishes.
‘Timpana Loaf’ is also pretty damn easy to make – so if you were having second thoughts about making this luscious entree, think again.
Simply make a classic bolognese-esque sauce to mix into your pasta, hollow out a large loaf of fresh Maltese bread, bring it all together and bake.
Ok maybe there are a couple more steps – but we promise you, it’s worth the effort.