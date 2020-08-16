Timpana Loaf?! This Ridiculous Recipe Is A Carb Lover’s Dream Come True

د . إAEDSRر . س

There’s no denying that Maltese cuisine gives way to some of the most delicious dishes we have ever set our eyes on.

The only problem with setting up a classic Maltese spread is choosing just a handful of dishes to serve your mates.

Well, this spanking new ‘Timpana Loaf’ recipe from local food blog ‘Ch-EAT’ will solve all your culinary woes as it seamlessly unites two of Malta’s most iconic dishes.

‘Timpana Loaf’ is also pretty damn easy to make – so if you were having second thoughts about making this luscious entree, think again.

Simply make a classic bolognese-esque sauce to mix into your pasta, hollow out a large loaf of fresh Maltese bread, bring it all together and bake.

Ok maybe there are a couple more steps – but we promise you, it’s worth the effort.

