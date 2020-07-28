This St Julian’s Burger Joint Will Give You A Free Meal Based On How Many Instagram Followers You Have
Remember when your dad told you your Instagram followers will never get you anything in life?
Clearly, he hadn’t counted on Hermanos Burgers rolling out their latest offers.
The relatively new St Julian’s eatery has already made a splash with its tasty creations and food porn-filled account. But their new discount scheme is taking their Insta game to the next level.
Pictured above: Hermanos’ workers taking your order
To get in on the deal, you need to show your followers to Hermanos, and then post a shot of your meal on your feed.
Here’s the Insta followers discount breakdown:
More than 100,000 followers – Get two free meals
From 50,000 to 100,000 followers – Get one free meal
From 10,000 to 49,000 followers – Get 30% discount
From 5,000 to 9,000 followers – Get 20% discount
From 1,000 to 5,000 followers – Get free combo option
Guess it’s time to start really working on upping our Insta followers.