د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

This St Julian’s Burger Joint Will Give You A Free Meal Based On How Many Instagram Followers You Have

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Remember when your dad told you your Instagram followers will never get you anything in life?

Clearly, he hadn’t counted on Hermanos Burgers rolling out their latest offers.

The relatively new St Julian’s eatery has already made a splash with its tasty creations and food porn-filled account. But their new discount scheme is taking their Insta game to the next level.

View this post on Instagram

American dream ????

A post shared by HERMANOS BURGERS (@hermanosburgers) on

Pictured above: Hermanos’ workers taking your order

To get in on the deal, you need to show your followers to Hermanos, and then post a shot of your meal on your feed.

Here’s the Insta followers discount breakdown:

More than 100,000 followers – Get two free meals
From 50,000 to 100,000 followers – Get one free meal
From 10,000 to 49,000 followers – Get 30% discount
From 5,000 to 9,000 followers – Get 20% discount
From 1,000 to 5,000 followers – Get free combo option

Guess it’s time to start really working on upping our Insta followers.

Tag someone who can easily score a 20% discount

READ NEXT: Malta's New Entertainers Lobby Calls For An End To Mass Events Attracting Tourists

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK