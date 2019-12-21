This Is Officially The Best Restaurant In Malta… Again

A few weeks ago – on the 9th of December, to be exact – the annual ‘The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants Award Ceremony’ was held. This means that one restaurant has officially been crowned the Best Restaurant of 2020, and it is none other than Tarragon in St Paul’s Bay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susurrus Restaurant (@susurrusrestaurant) on Dec 10, 2019 at 12:57am PST

This isn’t the first time that Tarragon has been announced as the go-to restaurant of the year, as it had nabbed the same title back in 2017. Its rise back to the top comes as no surprise, however, as the eatery has only become more and more popular with time! Apart from the Best Restaurant award, Tarragon also left the ceremony with a bunch of other titles, namely: Best Overall Restaurant within the €50-€69 range, Best Food, Most Favourite Wine List and Best for Romantic Dining. Not to mention that it’s the runner-up in a few other categories, as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarragon (@tarragon_malta) on Jul 6, 2019 at 11:30pm PDT

This year, Tarragon turned 12 years old, proving that one can only get better with age. Not only is the service impeccable, but their extensive menu is literal goals. They have everything from fresh fish to steaks to mouth-watering desserts. Oh, and they’ve also got a pretty awesome selection for all you winos out there! Founder and head chef Marvin Gauci is one of the island’s top at this point, as he is definitely not new to success in the catering industry. He is also the owner of some other renowned restaurants around Malta, such as last year’s Best Restaurant winner, Dinner In The Sky, and this year’s number one for best business entertainment, Caviar & Bull. Gauci himself was also the runner up for this year’s Best Chef award, right behind Root 81‘s Robert Cassar. I honestly can’t see why you wouldn’t want to check Tarragon out, if you’re one of the few people who haven’t already. But if you need some more convincing, just feast your eyes on these glorious dishes…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarragon (@tarragon_malta) on Jun 4, 2019 at 4:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @yumtastik_ on Nov 3, 2019 at 6:10am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNCENSORED Restaurant (@uncensored_restaurant) on Sep 14, 2019 at 8:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yvonne Midolo (@yvonne_midolo) on Aug 3, 2018 at 9:02am PDT