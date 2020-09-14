This Birkirkara Cafe Is About To Unleash A Sloppy Hot Dog Cradled Between Two Bao Buns
The coming together of two culinary traditions can only mean an explosion of flavours like never before – and one new local dish has our tastebuds piqued big time.
Birkirkara’s Marelli Cafe is on the cusp of releasing a new and innovative dish inspired both by Chinese and American cuisine and things are about to get messy up in here.
Introducing the Bao Dawg…
This heavenly hot dog is nothing like we’ve ever seen before. The Bao Dawg is made up of homemade kimchi and sausage, together with scallions, gochujang mayo, crispy opinions and sweet soy sauce.
But the ultimate surprise here is what is holding it all together.
Instead of your traditional hotdog bun, the Bao Dawg is completed by two bao buns cradling everything inside… and we love it.
If China had to make a hot dog, this would be it and we can’t believe it’s taken this long for someone to create this beautiful culinary composition.
And to keep things traditional, it comes with a side of fries too because you can never go wrong with deep-fried potatoes, can you?
The Bao Dawg hits the menu tomorrow but our stomachs are already aching for it.
