These Incredibly Abundant And Artistic Grazing Boards Are Maltese Platters Taken To The Tastiest Extreme

A Maltese catering company has totally reimagined the way to present food and it is literally a piece of art we wouldn’t want to eat… ok maybe we would actually.

A post shared by GRAZE (@grazemalta) on Dec 22, 2019 at 3:49am PST

A post shared by GRAZE (@grazemalta) on Sep 3, 2019 at 2:38am PDT

A mixture of madness, abundance yet simplicity in the way it’s eaten, these food boards take what we know about traditional Mediterranean mezze platters and just times it by 1000…

Just check out the variety of food on this plate. It’s like having starters, main and dessert all in one…