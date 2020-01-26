د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

These Incredibly Abundant And Artistic Grazing Boards Are Maltese Platters Taken To The Tastiest Extreme

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A Maltese catering company has totally reimagined the way to present food and it is literally a piece of art we wouldn’t want to eat… ok maybe we would actually.

Graze is a local catering company that has combined healthy, rustic food with their creative minds to create these incredibly appealing food boards like never before.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GRAZE (@grazemalta) on

A mixture of madness, abundance yet simplicity in the way it’s eaten, these food boards take what we know about traditional Mediterranean mezze platters and just times it by 1000…

Just check out the variety of food on this plate. It’s like having starters, main and dessert all in one…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GRAZE (@grazemalta) on

A grazing table typically come with four to five artisan cheeses, three to four cured meats, pate, wholesome dips, assorted gourmet crackers, pretzels, popcorn, freshly baked bread, roasted and spiced nuts, premium chocolate, fresh and dried fruit crudités, pickles herbs and flowers for both decoration and consumption.

In addition to some mouth-watering food, these plates also serve as some fine pieces of art that would look beautiful at any wedding or event – and are totally Instagramable.

They’ve got a whole list of options to choose from including vegan options.

Next time you are looking for a new brunch idea, call up the gals over at Graze and enjoy the feast.

Tag someone who will love this!

READ NEXT: This Maltese Nutritionist's Instagram Is The Literal Definition Of Vegan Food Porn And We Can't Keep Our Eyes Off It

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK