These Deconstructed Imqaret May Be The Fanciest And Tastiest Take Yet On The Maltese Classic

The humble maqrut is a cornerstone of Maltese society, and though that iconic kiosk is no longer welcoming visitors to Valletta with its glorious frying imqaret smell – mainly because it’s been dumped in a field – one Maltese restaurant is seriously elevating the classic treat.

Briju rolled out their deconstructed imqaret last week, and it looks like it hits all the right notes.

Featuring the essential ingredients, along with some added twists, Briju’s take on imqaret is a must-try for anyone into their dates.

The specialist Maltese restaurant even shared its ingredients list.

“Sambuca orange zest date filling, local range pastry cream, deep-fried sweet pastry and 100% sweet sheep’s milk ricotta,” Briju said – and people are already hyped up for it.

Well, maybe not this hyped, but you get the idea.

Tag someone who needs to take you out for a deconstructed imqaret ASAP.

Comments
