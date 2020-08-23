These 16 Maltese Restaurants Are Using Local Produce And Supporting Malta’s Farmers
Maltese farmers work hard to create fresh, beautiful fruits and vegetables. However, oftentimes, Maltese families and restaurants will opt for international produce when shopping, leaving the local produce to rot.
Supporting Maltese farmers is important – and some restaurants have taken it upon themselves to ensure they are always buying local. Some are able to hit all their menu targets using 100% local produce, while others may do so to a lesser degree.
Here are 16 restaurants that are putting Maltese produce first.
The first two restaurants truly elevate Maltese produce. They truly go out of their way to make sure that everything they do revolves around local produce.
1. Townhouse No. 3
Rabat
2. Briju
Gżira
The next two are more rustic and use local produce to drive home their message. They continuously push for local produce and utilise the connection with the land.
3. Tal-Petut
Birgu
4. Diar Il-Bniet
Dingli
The following restaurants strive to include local produce in their menus as much as possible and take pride in doing so.
5. Verbena
Żebbiegħ
6. Noni
Valletta
7. Tarragon
St Paul’s Bay
8. Tartarun
Marsaxlokk
9. Fat Louie’s
Sliema
10. Ali Baba
Gżira
11. Ta’ Doni
Rabat
12. Surf n Turf
St Paul’s Bay
13. Le Bistro
St Julian’s
14. The Cliffs
Dingli
15. Ta’ Philip
Għajnsielem
16. Gululu
St Julian’s
With special thanks to Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi.