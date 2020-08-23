د . إAEDSRر . س

These 16 Maltese Restaurants Are Using Local Produce And Supporting Malta’s Farmers

Maltese farmers work hard to create fresh, beautiful fruits and vegetables. However, oftentimes, Maltese families and restaurants will opt for international produce when shopping, leaving the local produce to rot.

Supporting Maltese farmers is important – and some restaurants have taken it upon themselves to ensure they are always buying local. Some are able to hit all their menu targets using 100% local produce, while others may do so to a lesser degree.

Here are 16 restaurants that are putting Maltese produce first.

The first two restaurants truly elevate Maltese produce. They truly go out of their way to make sure that everything they do revolves around local produce. 

1. Townhouse No. 3

Rabat

2. Briju

Gżira

The next two are more rustic and use local produce to drive home their message. They continuously push for local produce and utilise the connection with the land. 

3. Tal-Petut

Birgu

4. Diar Il-Bniet

Dingli

The following restaurants strive to include local produce in their menus as much as possible and take pride in doing so.

5. Verbena

Żebbiegħ

6. Noni

Valletta

7. Tarragon

St Paul’s Bay

8. Tartarun

Marsaxlokk

9. Fat Louie’s

Sliema

10. Ali Baba

Gżira

11. Ta’ Doni

Rabat

12. Surf n Turf

St Paul’s Bay

13. Le Bistro

St Julian’s

14. The Cliffs

Dingli

15. Ta’ Philip

Għajnsielem

16. Gululu

St Julian’s

With special thanks to Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi.

Do you know of a Maltese restaurant that supports local produce and deserves to be on this list? Let us know in the comments below!

