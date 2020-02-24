The Dough Daddy! This Maltese Instagram Account Is Home To Some Incredibly Roasty And Unique Sourdough Recipes

There are very few things in life as good as a Maltese bakery and this Instagram account just might be one of them.

Cook turned baker Abby Hart is the heart and soul behind The Good Stuff Malta and her bread creations have to be the most roasty and crunchy carbs on Instagram.

This isn’t just any other dough recipe, this is sourdough. Abby, a.k.a ‘The Dough Daddy’ makes mind-blowingly delicious 100% sourdough bread so good that you could end up eating a whole loaf on your own.

The process of carefully selecting specific choices of grain, flour and other ingredients, combined with a delicate, artisan touch results in some incredibly diverse palette of flavours…

but beyond the tasty flavours, Abby’s dough dishes are truly a work of art and her Instagram is here to prove it.