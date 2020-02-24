د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Dough Daddy! This Maltese Instagram Account Is Home To Some Incredibly Roasty And Unique Sourdough Recipes

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are very few things in life as good as a Maltese bakery and this Instagram account just might be one of them.

Cook turned baker Abby Hart is the heart and soul behind The Good Stuff Malta and her bread creations have to be the most roasty and crunchy carbs on Instagram.

This isn’t just any other dough recipe, this is sourdough. Abby, a.k.a ‘The Dough Daddy’ makes mind-blowingly delicious 100% sourdough bread so good that you could end up eating a whole loaf on your own.

The process of carefully selecting specific choices of grain, flour and other ingredients, combined with a delicate, artisan touch results in some incredibly diverse palette of flavours…

but beyond the tasty flavours, Abby’s dough dishes are truly a work of art and her Instagram is here to prove it.

1. Curvalicious…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Good Stuff Malta (@eat.thegoodstuff) on

2. Wild fermentation leads to some wild end products…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Good Stuff Malta (@eat.thegoodstuff) on

3. Abby’s dough obsession extends to focaccias too…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Good Stuff Malta (@eat.thegoodstuff) on

4. Sourdough orange, rosemary and cardamon cake… need I say more?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Good Stuff Malta (@eat.thegoodstuff) on

With over 2,000 sourdough-savvy followers, The Good Stuff is the Instagram page you need to begin your creative dough journey.

The process of trial and error has pushed the boundaries of Abby’s culinary exploration, resulting in some innovative and local recipes including this Maltese potato sourdough with Maltese salt… mmmm.

There’s more than healthy bread over at The Good Stuff’s Instagram account, including some delectable raised vegan donughts and walnut, sour cherry and dark chocolate morning buns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Good Stuff Malta (@eat.thegoodstuff) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Good Stuff Malta (@eat.thegoodstuff) on

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, but we’ll let your stomach discover the rest…

Tag someone who loves sourdough

READ NEXT: Prinjolata Shake? Yes Please! This Ħamrun Cafe Is Serving Up A Mouthwatering Milkshake Just For Carnival

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK