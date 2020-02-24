The Dough Daddy! This Maltese Instagram Account Is Home To Some Incredibly Roasty And Unique Sourdough Recipes
There are very few things in life as good as a Maltese bakery and this Instagram account just might be one of them.
Cook turned baker Abby Hart is the heart and soul behind The Good Stuff Malta and her bread creations have to be the most roasty and crunchy carbs on Instagram.
This isn’t just any other dough recipe, this is sourdough. Abby, a.k.a ‘The Dough Daddy’ makes mind-blowingly delicious 100% sourdough bread so good that you could end up eating a whole loaf on your own.
The process of carefully selecting specific choices of grain, flour and other ingredients, combined with a delicate, artisan touch results in some incredibly diverse palette of flavours…
but beyond the tasty flavours, Abby’s dough dishes are truly a work of art and her Instagram is here to prove it.
1. Curvalicious…
2. Wild fermentation leads to some wild end products…
3. Abby’s dough obsession extends to focaccias too…
4. Sourdough orange, rosemary and cardamon cake… need I say more?
With over 2,000 sourdough-savvy followers, The Good Stuff is the Instagram page you need to begin your creative dough journey.
The process of trial and error has pushed the boundaries of Abby’s culinary exploration, resulting in some innovative and local recipes including this Maltese potato sourdough with Maltese salt… mmmm.
Maltese potato sourdough with Maltese salt! Can anyone get me some Maltese grain so I can make this even more Maltese?? This is sooo moist on the inside, the crust is dark and crisp, kind of like a giant bread roast potato!?? Oven arriving this week ???????? GET READY! ????????????????????????
There’s more than healthy bread over at The Good Stuff’s Instagram account, including some delectable raised vegan donughts and walnut, sour cherry and dark chocolate morning buns.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, but we’ll let your stomach discover the rest…