The Absolute Best Pastizzeria Item? Thousands Flock To The Return Of Malta’s Mega Food Tournament

“Since we’re all stuck at home, I thought I’d set up another tournament,” the original mastermind, Ella Lautier, told a delighted audience on The Salott on Thursday, exactly one year after the Grand Krips Victory of 2019.

Tens of thousands of votes and countless memes later, Krips was last year crowned Malta’s favourite snack (and rightly so, don’t you dare argue with me on this one). Now, as the nation enters its second weekend of quasi-lockdown, the beloved and hard-fought online tournament has returned… this time with just as much of a fiercely-debated topic.

I mean, it’s not that tough.

We told y’all what it was over three years ago and it still hasn’t changed; it’s the Wudy sausage roll of course. We even had an entire Lovin Eats episode dedicated to ranking different Wudy sausage rolls from all over the island, ffs.

But with such an exhaustive list and so many people with *shudder* different tastes out there, who knows which snack will end up on the throne in a couple of days?

The competition kicked off on Thursday with over 2,100 votes in total being cast in the first match-up; chicken pastizzi versus sausage rolls.

No I know those basic, ‘normal’ sausage rolls can’t hold a handle to the wondrous Wudy and I understand that everyone has different tastes, but if you were one of those 500 people who somehow decided to vote for chicken pastizzi instead, I hope you’ve made peace with the kind of person you are. Thankfully, sausage rolls – and the 1,600 sensible people who voted for them – won.

Yesterday was off to another blasphemous start, with qassatat tal-piżelli, an absolute classic even if I don’t even like them, going up against mango. rib. Again, logic reigned by the end of the day, but whoever thought it would be funny to even consider voting for whatever a mango rib is, you better look at yourself in the mirror every morning and really decide whether you’re OK with who you’ve become as a person.

I’m clearly getting a little bit too worked up on this tournament already and there’s like 10 voting rounds left, so I’d better just give it a rest and let the people speak.

The full list of contenders can be scoped below, with daily rounds of the tournament being posted by Ella on The Salott.

Personally, I want an irkotta vs Wudy final, firstly because it looks like the tournament is set up for that scenario… and secondly because I think piżelli are inferior anyway. But that’s just me.