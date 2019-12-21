Take Yourself On A Date At One Of Malta’s Top 12 Solo Dining Restaurants For 2020

Whether or not you’re a single-pringle, there comes a point in the month/week/hour that you just need some alone time. I mean, let’s be honest, no matter how much you love your partner or your friends, they can sometimes get a little bit tiresome if you’re around them 24/7. And what better way to spend some well-deserved you-time than dining your heart out in a great restaurant? The best part is, you don’t even have to worry about which restaurant to go to! The Definitive(ly) Good Guide to Restaurants in Malta & Gozo has yet again taken all the guess work out of the equation for you, with their list of top 12 restaurants “Most Popular for Dining Alone” (as voted by surveyors). So here’s the list you can refer to whenever you feel like grabbing a bite all by your gorgeous self – and don’t worry, we’re saving the best for last. 12. Tokyo Fried House St. Julian’s

This Asian restaurant looks both comforting and satisfying! Tokyo Fried House in St Julian’s has a homey, cosy atmosphere that’ll make you feel delighted to be enjoying your own company. Oh, and doesn’t that okonomiyaki look absolutely heavenly? 11. Le Bistro St. Julian’s

Not only does Le Bistro‘s decor look both chill and stylish, they’ve also got an extensive menu with something for practically everyone! They’ve also got a full Vegan and Vegetarian menu – and let’s not even begin talking about their desserts list. Trust me, you wouldn’t want to share their Dark Chocolate and Cherry fudge Cake with anyone. 10. Trattoria AD 1530 Mdina

This charming restaurant in the an old square of Malta’s old capital Mdina has more to it than meets the eye. Not only does Trattoria AD 1530 make for a beautiful and serene dining experience, but it’s also perfect if you just want to pop over and have a quick snack. With a focus on traditional dishes, you’re bound to find something to make you feel like you’re having one of mama‘s home-cooked meals. 9. Il-Kartell Marsalforn, Gozo

If you’re ever in the vicinity of Marsalforn in Gozo and feel like a nice little break from everything and everyone, you should definitely check out Il-Kartell. And if it just so happens to be summer, you can take a leaf out of that lucky chap’s book and sit by the sea – if you try hard enough, you might just feel like you’re floating away from all your problems while enjoying a crisp glass of wine. 8. Bacchus Restaurant Mdina

Okay, I refuse to believe that this is food and not a work of art. But because we’re actually trusting in the off-chance that it is actually edible, you should most certainly head down to Bacchus Restaurant in Mdina for a golden dining experience. And honestly, why would you ever not want to go there alone? I sure as hell wouldn’t want anyone trying to sneak their way into my plate for a cheeky bite. 7. The Boathouse Restaurant Xlendi, Gozo

As the name explicitly implies, The Boathouse Restaurant is situated near Xlendi’s boathouses, in the quiet sister island of Gozo. This place is perfect if you’re a seafood lover who hates the thought of sharing a prawn. If the weather’s apt, you can even dive into the blue waters of Xlendi Bay before diving into a plate of something delightful! 6. Ristorante La Vela Pietà

Ristorante La Vela is a little gem of an Italian restaurant situated down the road from the Msida Marina. With delectable food options prepared by a Sicilian chef, this restaurant will surely make your solo dining experience one to cherish. They also have a pretty extensive wine list for you to choose from. 5. Caviar & Bull St. Julian’s

Situated in St Julian’s, Caviar & Bull offers first-class dishes in a laid-back setting and is a frequently-appearing champ in lists like this. This is perfect for when you want good food without all the hassle of having to dress up, which ends up taking longer than the actual meal you’re dying to indulge in. The menu is literally has something for everyone; whether you’re a picky eater or a more experimental one, Caviar & Bull are bound to have something that’s right up your alley. 4. Hammett’s Gastro Bar Sliema

Hammett’s Gastro Bar might be an awesome choice for large groups, but with their ‘no reservations’ policy it is easier than ever to pop over for that you-time you’ve been craving for so long. They have a brunch menu as well as a separate lunch and dinner one, so you can even drop by during your lunch break for a quickie… and also, their cocktails look absolutely heavenly! 3. Tal-Familja Restaurant Marsaskala

As the name implies, Tal-Familja Restaurant is a family-owned restaurant – but that definitely does not mean they’re amateurs! Not only do they have an awesome fixed menu, but they also have a list of weekly specialities for both starters and main courses. All that – and the cosy vibes they serve on the side – make this a great choice for all your solo dining needs. 2. The Lord Nelson Restaurant Mosta

This bar-turned-restaurant mingles fancy with intimacy and adds a bit (or a lot) of delicious food to create a fabulous dining experience. The Lord Nelson Restaurant is great for when you want to treat your wonderful self to an incredibly delectable meal. Because if you’re second-guessing whether that dessert is actually edible, it totally is! And I for one definitely wouldn’t mind sitting at a table alone if I could have that Earl Grey Mousse to keep me company… 1. iPlace Marsaxlokk

