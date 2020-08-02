Tacos And Kebabs? New Paceville Restaurant Offers The Best Of Both Worlds

If there’s one restaurant we weren’t expecting in 2020 Malta, it was a dual taco and kebab joint.

But that’s exactly what opened in Paceville a few weeks back, and we have many questions alongside a very curious appetite.

Halo.Malta is all about “Turkish and Mexican food harmony” and is whipping up a literal combination of the two cuisines.

They haven’t shared too many images yet, but they have shared their beef doner tacos, served with guacamole and lime pieces in proper Mexican style.