Seven Fresh Ways To Use Picturesque Pomegranates This Autumn In Malta

It’s pomegranate season, my dudes.

Indeed, autumn in Malta means that those glorious bulging red fruits are ready to be plucked and used. But if you’re stuck on ideas or are ready to move beyond just using them as a salad garnish, allow me to show you the true versatility of this sweet treat.

Here are seven cool ways to use pomegranates.

1. Make incredible molasses

Instead of just sprinkling them onto your salads or side dishes, take some time out of your week to make your new favourite condiment – pomegranate molasses.

It’s super easy to make. And while you can just grab a bottle from the international aisle of a nearby grocery store, it’s tastier, cheaper and more fun to go ahead and make your own batch. All you have to do is boil down the juice into a thick syrup. Use it as a sauce, add it t0 your marinates, make a bougie cocktail – go crazy!