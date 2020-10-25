Seven Fresh Ways To Use Picturesque Pomegranates This Autumn In Malta
It’s pomegranate season, my dudes.
Indeed, autumn in Malta means that those glorious bulging red fruits are ready to be plucked and used. But if you’re stuck on ideas or are ready to move beyond just using them as a salad garnish, allow me to show you the true versatility of this sweet treat.
Here are seven cool ways to use pomegranates.
1. Make incredible molasses
Instead of just sprinkling them onto your salads or side dishes, take some time out of your week to make your new favourite condiment – pomegranate molasses.
It’s super easy to make. And while you can just grab a bottle from the international aisle of a nearby grocery store, it’s tastier, cheaper and more fun to go ahead and make your own batch. All you have to do is boil down the juice into a thick syrup. Use it as a sauce, add it t0 your marinates, make a bougie cocktail – go crazy!
2. Face masks!
We’re all running out of interesting ways to pass the time now that weekends are sort of cancelled. So go ahead and make a DIY face mask with this beautiful fruit – it’s chock full of antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation, acne and help fight premature aging. Nice!
Squeeze the juice of the fruit in a bowl, then add in your favourite home-made beauty ingredients: honey, oats, avocado, yogurt et viola! You’re a DIY beauty queen.
3. Throw them at someone annoying
If you have a pomegranate tree, just pretend they “fell” onto your friend/enemy’s heads by utter chance. If you don’t have your own tree and your victim looks at you for an explanation, just be honest – they deserved it.
4. Eat them as mother nature intended
Indulge in the many ways pomegranates can up your meal game. Whether it’s in salads, desserts or in this Maltese winter sandwich made with chicken, red coleslaw, bacon and pomegranate (which you can even add your molasses to!) – eat as much as you desire, they’re not called the fruit of heaven for nothing.
5. Bless someone
If you’ve got some leftover juice from all that molasses making, dip your thumb in that bowl and give your housemate or cat a good old Lion King blessing.
6. Take an artsy photo for the gram
“Wow, that pomegranate is like, so symbolic. I bet she read the Communist Manifesto and John Berger’s Ways Of Seeing at Ġugar on the weekends.”
7. Stare at them
They’re just that beautiful.
So there you have it – seven ways to use these gorgeous fruits this autumn. Also, make sure to get them locally to support our farmers… but maybe avoid telling them you’re buying to bless your friends.
