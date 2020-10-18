Seven Eateries In Malta Serving Up Pumpkin-Based Food And Drink This Spooktober

October is finally upon and we all know what that means – it’s spooky season. Whilst Halloween might not be the same this year (thanks COVID-19), there’s no reason you shouldn’t get in the festive atmosphere with some seasonal dishes. That’s why we compiled a list of seven restaurants in Malta serving up some serious pumpkin-based dishes. Here we go! 1. Maltese Cook

This up-and-coming salad delivery service offers a wide variety of healthy yet tasty dishes which incorporate some of the freshest ingredients our island has to offer. This month make sure to check out their Pump King salad – chock full with roasted pumpkin, beetroot, bamboo shoots, and a whole lot of other good stuff. 2. Elba

Opening its doors just over a year ago, Elba’s bringing fine Mediterranean dining to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. This restaurant’s menu has a wide enough selection to satisfy vegetarians and omnivores alike – and boy are we here for it. For your pumpkin fix, make sure to get your hands on Elba’s meze platter which comes with a healthy portion of spicy pumpkin hummus. 3. Grotto Tavern

If feasting on some damn good food just wasn’t enough, Rabat’s Grotto Tavern lets you do so inside a real cave – yep, you read that right. This October make sure to kick your meal off with a portion of goats’ cheese gnocchi – served on a soft pillow of pumpkin puree. Cheesy, satisfying, and delicious. 4. Starbucks

Now that cold weather is actually a thing again, nothing really beats a good old coffee date with friends at one of Starbucks Malta’s many outlets. Kick your encounter up a notch by checking out this coffee shop’s iconic pumpkin spice latte. You’ve been hearing about it for years on end, and now it’s time to try it. 5. Emilia

Located right in the heart of the capital, Emilia’s equal parts cool and cosy. This restaurant’s got a wide selection of warm dishes perfect for a breezy autumn evening. If you want to feel extra cosy, make sure to try Emilia’s pumpkin and porcini soup, freshened up with some tangy tarragon. Yum. 6. Trattoria A.D. 1530

Food and Mdina – try naming a more comforting combination. Despite being situated right at the base of one of the country’s most luxurious hotels, this restaurant’s all about comfort food. Enjoy views of the majestic Vilhena Palace whilst chowing down on a hot plate of pumpkin ravioli, a.k.a. heaven-on-a-plate. 7. 59 Republic