Ryan’s Pub Is Reopening In Spinola Bay In Time For St Patricks Day As TexMex Que-Shi Closes Down

Ryan’s Pub, once one of St Julian’s favourite nostalgic clubs, is officially reopening in Spinola Bay – and just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

Ryan’s Pub is coming back home to its original venue! Just in time for the biggest event of the year – St. Patrick’s Day!” the Ryan’s team posted today. “Malta’s biggest St Patrick’s Day event, taking over Spinola, making it green, well you know what to expect!”