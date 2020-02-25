Ryan’s Pub Is Reopening In Spinola Bay In Time For St Patricks Day As TexMex Que-Shi Closes Down

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ryan’s Pub, once one of St Julian’s favourite nostalgic clubs, is officially reopening in Spinola Bay – and just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

Ryan’s Pub is coming back home to its original venue! Just in time for the biggest event of the year – St. Patrick’s Day!” the Ryan’s team posted today. “Malta’s biggest St Patrick’s Day event, taking over Spinola, making it green, well you know what to expect!”

TexMex Que-Shi, the restaurant currently in the classic Ryan’s Pub location, is set to close down on 1st March.

Ryan’s was always one of the most essential stops during St Patrick’s Day, as well as a popular watering hole for many locals. Either way, summer in Spinola Bay is set to have a serious throwback now that Ryan’s is reopening.

