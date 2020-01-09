Restaurateur Sean Gravina Blasts Power Cuts: ‘The Loss Of Revenue Each Time This Happens Is Not A Joke’

Renowned restaurateur and chef Sean Gravina has criticised the frequent power cuts that have hit Malta in recent weeks, stating that businesses must be compensated if the situation doesn’t change. “I have tried to refrain from posting but my and many other businesses are suffering, the loss of revenue each time this happens is not a joke, 15 minutes during lunch time costs me and many other industries a lot of clients,” Gravina wrote on Facebook. “This is far from a bloody political postal don’t make it one.”

“If nothing can be done as yet to arrange the situation, then the industries that are being effected need to have some sort of reimbursement, the only things that don’t stop when we are effected are the bills. This needs to be addressed.” Meanwhile, Kitchen Concepts owner Julian Sammut said that his company doesn’t charge customers when their products and services are not up to scratch.