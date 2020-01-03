WATCH: Traditional And Delicious Maltese Pork And Lamb Recipes That Are Super Simple To Cook Up

Be it Sunday lunch with the family, a big holiday, or you are just feeling especially chef-y, cooking up an incredible traditional meal using quality Maltese products is always a blast. That’s why Lovin Malta is back with two more traditional Maltese recipes that are perfect for family meals. Together with the Agriculture Directorate within the Ministry for the Environment, Sustainable Development and Climate Change, we’ve come up with some traditional Maltese recipes for some tasty dishes. We wanted to give a shout-out to two very special dishes, and we’ve included a step-by-step recipe on both a traditional Maltese pork dish and lamb dish below – yummy! First up, we’ve got Stuffat tal-Majjal.

Known as Pork Stew in English, this dish is a great homey meal that goes back many years in our local history to the World War II Victory Kitchen, since it is so easy to serve to large groups. And it tastes pretty great too! To prepare your own traditional Maltese pork stew, you’re going to need: -Tomatoes

-Onions

-Potatoes

-Garlic

-Maltese sausage

-1 Carrot

-1 tbsp kunserva

–Celery

-Thyme

-1 bay leaf

-Salt and pepper

-Olive oil

-Peas

-1 cup red wine

-600g local pork

That ingredient list may seem overwhelming, but putting this dish together is super simple. You start by chopping up your onion, carrot, tomatoes, celery and potatoes, and crushing and chopping your garlic. Slice your Maltese sausage and drizzle olive oil in a pan. Saute your garlic, onion and celery, and then add in the pork and sausage. Mix everything together, cover your pan, and cook on low heat for five minutes. Add in your remaining ingredients, season with salt and pepper, top with water, and cook until meat is tender.

Next, we have roast Maltese lamb for the whole family.

Nothing says hearty family meal like a tender leg of lamb and a collection of local veggies straight from the oven. Seasoned with Maltese rosemary and garlic, this dish is equal parts nutritious and nostalgic. Here’s what you’ll need to prepare roast Maltese lamb: -Maltese garlic

-Salt and pepper

-Olive oil

-Rosemary

-Carrots

-Potatoes

-Shallots

-Leg of lamb

Prep the lamb by seasoning it with garlic, salt and pepper, and massage in some Maltese olive oil. Slice shallots and chop carrots, potatoes and garlic. Line a glass dish with the chopped veggies, and place the leg of lamb on top. Place fresh rosemary on top of the lamb and place the lamb in the oven. Roast in 220 degrees for 30 minutes, and then on 180 degrees for an hour. Once out of the oven, slice and plate alongside a handful of roast veggies and serve.

The Ministry’s Agriculture Directorate wants to celebrate our food and heritage And they’re doing this by putting together an official database called ‘The National Register of Traditional Agro food products of Malta”. It’s basically a food Bible that details the ideal way to prepare meals using traditional Maltese agricultural food products. They’re collecting recipes from the public in the search for best traditional recipes. So if you think you’ve got a great recipe for a traditional Maltese dish, submit it here.