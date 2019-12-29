Put Your Hands Together For Malta’s Top 6 Chefs Of The Year

How many times have you been to a restaurant and had an absolutely delicious meal that made your mouth water just by looking at the plate? Now, how many times have you actually thought about the awesomeness of the chef that had actually prepared said meal for you? Well, if you find yourself scratching your head, you’re not alone. We so often praise the restaurant itself as well as the waitstaff without even acknowledging the people behind the scenes actually doing all the cooking for us. Which is why The 2020 Definitive(ly) Good Guide To Restaurants In Malta And Gozo has – for yet another year – a list of the top Maltese Chefs of the year. So sit back and have a look at the top 6 chefs whose food you most definitely need to try out: 6. Matthew Schembri Lovage Bistro

Matthew Schembri, the 39-year-old chef from Mġarr, is currently the chef patron of Lovage Bistro. His dishes are adored by many, which is why he has made it onto Definitive(ly)’s list. 5. Roberta Preca King’s Own Band Club, Bar and Restaurant

Roberta Preca is both the owner and the head chef at King’s Own Band Club, Bar and Restaurant. After gaining experience through her family’s restaurant, Tal-Familja, Preca decided to branch out and do her own thing – which seems to be going pretty well for her! 4. Walter Atzori Il-Kartell

Walter Atzori is a seasoned chef currently working at Il-Kartell in Marsalforn, Gozo. It’s safe to say that if you happen to be around the area, you should definitely head over there and cross your fingers that Chef Atzori is in. 3. Edward Diacono Rubino

At the age of 31, Edward Diacono is the head chef at a renowned Valletta restaurant – Rubino. Coming from a family of restaurateurs, Diacono’s passion for food certainly runs through his veins. 2. Marvin Gauci Tarragon; Susurrus; Caviar & Bull; Dinner in the Sky, Malta

Marvin Gauci is not only the owner of four Maltese restaurants, but he is also the man behind the pots and pans at each of them as well. Not only is he the runner-up for best chef, but one of his restaurants – Tarragon – has been crowned the best restaurant of the year. 1. Robert Cassar Root 81