Prinjolata Shake? Yes Please! This Ħamrun Cafe Is Serving Up A Mouthwatering Milkshake Just For Carnival

Carnival is around the corner and Elia Cafe is celebrating with an incredibly festive and orgasmic prinjolata milkshake…

The Ħamrun cafe is taking old traditions and making new ones with a creamy and syrupy milkshake made from everyone’s favourite carnival dessert, prinjolata.

This beautifully-crafted shake consists of Elia vanilla ice cream, milk, cream and prinjolat, topped off with vermicelli and syrup… glorious.

Some things are too good to be true and just like carnival, the prinjolata milkshake is only around for the weekend, which means you need to drop all your plans and head over to Elia’s to get a taste of this sugary bad boy.

