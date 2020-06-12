WATCH: Pizza Please! Basically’s Latest Episode Is An Attempt To Solve Malta’s Potato Crisis With One Delicious Recipe

The sixth episode of Basically has landed and this time we decided to tackle one of Malta’s biggest crises.

No, we’re not talking about the COVID-19 pandemic or the fact that the entire Cabine is being investigated over the misuse of public funds either. Heck, this isn’t even about Adrian Delia’s awkward attempt to write a poem about his mum’s kusksu.

Malta is facing a lack of potato exports and yes it’s a crisis because let’s face it, potatoes are in our blood.