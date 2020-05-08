Penne For Your Thoughts? Basically’s Latest Attempt To Recreate A Pasta Dish From Scratch Is As Disastrous As It Sounds
Another episode of Lovin Malta’s cheeky, off-the-wall cooking show is here featuring all the bombastic, basic-bitch content that we’ve come to know and love.
It’s the only show where bad cooking is acceptable…
And boy did we fuck things up this time around.
Host Matthew Baldacchino tried his hand at recreating a delectable tagliatelle con salsiccia e funghi porcini dish which was delivered to Basically’s kitchen at Fino’s showrooms in Mrieħel by none other than Malta’s favourite quarantine delivery app; Bolt Food.
And to make things harder for ourselves, we decided to make it all. from. scratch.
That includes making our very own pasta because that’s the kind of entertainment we want from a drunk cooking show.
As always M&Z Marketing was kind enough to provide us with the ingredients to make this episode’s dish and M.Demajo came in clutch with some rosé to keep Matthew from falling apart and us thoroughly entertained.
Oh and don’t forget to take your friends in the Facebook comment section under the Basically video for a chance to win a bottle of rosé yourself.
Despite the numerous video edits, nothing could salvage this disaster of an end product which looks like something my dog would throw up after rummaging through the communal skip…
All the rosé in the world couldn’t salvage this pre-pasta-rous dish!
Keep your eyes peeled for the next episode of Basically which comes out some time soon-ish.