Pastizzi Food Truck Opens Up All The Way Across The Globe In Tucson, Arizona

Our famous pastizzi have again exceeded our expectations after a fabulous food truck emerged in Tucson, Arizona in recent months.

The truck is known as The Pastizzi Express and was made by one Joseph Gauci who goes by the simple name of Malta Joe.

He offers up pastizzi ranging from the classic rikotta cheese and piżelli (peas) to his own signature southwest recipe which is made up of “a tasty blend of bacon and hatch chillies, accompanied by our famous ricotta cheese base”.

Malta Joe also offers the quintessential timpana to complete your Maltese pastizzeria experience.

The Pastizzi Express recently came to the attention of Malta’s TikTok audience after a collaboration between a Maltese TikToker, Aaron Chircop, and an American TikToker of Maltese descent, Lucas Chircop.

@aaronchircopDiscovered something interesting from USA ???????????? ! ##malta ##pastizzi ##traditional ##tiktokmalta ##tiktokusa ##cousins ##foryou ##fyp ##viral @lucas_chircop♬ original sound – aaronchircop

It’s good to know that even if we travel to the United States we have the option of our beloved pastizzi if we get homesick for our lovely sunny island!

