Oh My Burger! Maltese Chef Unveils Blasphemous Kinder Ice-Cream Monster For A Limited Time Only

Chef Daniel Grech has done it again. Last week he blew us away with his six-stacked chocolate tsunami pancakes but he’s now back with what is most definitely the most insane and utterly ridiculous culinary creation to date.

The Kinder Ice Cream Burger.

Yes, you read that right, an ice-cream burger made of double chocolate cookie dough ice cream, Kinder Country, vermicelli, biscuit, Kinder sauce and served with white chocolate and honey on the side.

Heaven is real and you’re staring right at it.

The tastiest desserts come wedged in between two homemade panettone style brioche bun to give it that savoury flavour and that qualifies this cold-hearted culinary beast to be a burger.

Some things are too good to be true.

The Kinder ice cream burger is the answer to all of life’s questions but its holiness won’t be here forever. The burger is out for a limited time only at Burgers. Ink in Valletta.

