New Maltese Beer Inspired By 99-Year-Old Nanna Made Using Gozitan Sea Salt And Żejtun Barley Launches
Maltese barley and wheat, Gozitan sea salt and a 99-year-old nanna – welcome to the world of modern Maltese beer.
Those simple yet iconic ingredients have been brought together to create a new beer that’s about to launch in a big way.
Oh My Grandma is a collaboration between two passionate entities: Alveria Brewery in Sicily and DM Crafted Imports in Malta.
They wanted to create something unique and genuine, so they hit up Maltese chef Rafel Sammut of Briju and some local farmers and started thinking about creating their own beer using Maltese products.
“We heard many stories about how Maltese wheat and barley are now not being utilised except as animal feed,” Miguel Pace of DM Crafted imports told Lovin Malta.
“So for OMG we decided to use a dose of genuine old Maltese wheat and barley that has been grown in Malta by our farmers in the areas of Mosta and Żejtun for many years, together with grains of sea salt hand cultivated by Xwejni Salt from Gozo which has been produced by the Cini family for many decades.”
Maltese nanna Mary Dalli kicked off the team’s creative process.
“We were inspired by our 99-year-old grandmother who has survived wars, famine and now also a pandemic, and in such times she always put her mind at rest if her family has a piece of Maltese bread to eat at the end of the day, cause as she puts it in words: ‘x’hawn aqwa min biċċa ħobż tal-Malti’,” Pace said.
Oh My Grandma is a Rustic Saison beer, allowing the brewer to use both malted and non-malted wheat and barley.
“What better way to show the Maltese characteristics, if not the flavours of the local fields and the scent and aromas of the Mediterranean Sea and sun,” Pace said.
The beer will be officially launching at an event at Briju in Gżira on the 18th of July where it will be accompanied by a six-course meal. You can reserve for place and get a taste for yourself by following this link.
Disclaimer: Please drink responsibly.