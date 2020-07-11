New Maltese Beer Inspired By 99-Year-Old Nanna Made Using Gozitan Sea Salt And Żejtun Barley Launches

Maltese barley and wheat, Gozitan sea salt and a 99-year-old nanna – welcome to the world of modern Maltese beer.

Those simple yet iconic ingredients have been brought together to create a new beer that’s about to launch in a big way.

Oh My Grandma is a collaboration between two passionate entities: Alveria Brewery in Sicily and DM Crafted Imports in Malta.

They wanted to create something unique and genuine, so they hit up Maltese chef Rafel Sammut of Briju and some local farmers and started thinking about creating their own beer using Maltese products.

“We heard many stories about how Maltese wheat and barley are now not being utilised except as animal feed,” Miguel Pace of DM Crafted imports told Lovin Malta.

“So for OMG we decided to use a dose of genuine old Maltese wheat and barley that has been grown in Malta by our farmers in the areas of Mosta and Żejtun for many years, together with grains of sea salt hand cultivated by Xwejni Salt from Gozo which has been produced by the Cini family for many decades.”