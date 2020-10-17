Motörhead Or Iron Maiden? New Rock-Inspired Maltese Food Truck Is Here To Get You Headbanging
Where do iconic rock and heavy metal bands crossover with juicy burgers? Well… Ta’ Xbiex, of course.
A new food truck all about delicious patties inspired by your favourite rock bands has opened, with one Maltese drummer of a popular Maltese metal band at the forefront of Rock N Burger.
Ever wondered what Guns n Roses taste like? Wonder no longer – it’s fresh avocado with bell-pepper and home-made spicy jalapeno mayo.
Danny Dalli, drummer with Align the Tide and the man behind the truck, said he wanted to mix rock n roll with food.
“I wanted to come up with something that’s basically me – a foodie that likes rock,” Dalli told Lovin Malta.
The food truck gives shout outs to some of the most popular rock bands ever, including Iron Maiden and Motörhead; and they’ve even cheekily included an Align the Tide burger, which is very much Malta-inspired.
They’ve only opened recently but have already made a splash in the rock community – if you pass by, make sure to up the horns at some point.