Motörhead Or Iron Maiden? New Rock-Inspired Maltese Food Truck Is Here To Get You Headbanging

Where do iconic rock and heavy metal bands crossover with juicy burgers? Well… Ta’ Xbiex, of course.

A new food truck all about delicious patties inspired by your favourite rock bands has opened, with one Maltese drummer of a popular Maltese metal band at the forefront of Rock N Burger.

Ever wondered what Guns n Roses taste like? Wonder no longer – it’s fresh avocado with bell-pepper and home-made spicy jalapeno mayo.