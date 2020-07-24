د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Meat Lovers Beware – New Basically Episode Teaches The Culinary Art of Vegan Brownies

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Ever tried a vegan brownie? Basically’s beloved host Matt Baldacchino took a shot at making the meat-lover triggering dish while sipping on ‘moderate’ amounts of booze.

Basically Season 2 #8: Vegan Brownies

We're getting baked – er, we're baking ???????? On the latest episode of Basically, we're putting a vegan twist to the classic brownie, just in time for you to show up at your next pretentious barbecue with a fabulous dessert ????Special shoutout to our sponsors Fino, Bolt Food and M Demajo Wines-Spirits ????Fancy getting your own vegan brownies (and then pretending you made them from scratch)? ????‍♂️???? Download the Bolt Food app now using this link: bit.ly/BoltFoodFB ????

Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, July 23, 2020

This episode was filmed in the beautiful kitchens of the Fino showroom inside Mriehel, with ample space to fit your daily dose of sarcasm and flamboyance matched with the taste of educational deliciousness.

This recipe for vegan brownies was selected from vegan extraordinaire Balance Bowls’  menu and was ordered as the sacred model of art through Bolt Food‘s extremely convenient app.

The beverage de choix for this decadent dessert is that of a non-alcoholic (but why?) Blue Nun provided by our friends at M. Demajo Wines and Spirits.

I definitely recommend trying these obnoxiously tasty treats in your spare time, and make sure to pair it with Matt’s lovely voice and a bottle of wine 🙂

Watch the video and tell us what main barbeque personality you identify with!





READ NEXT: 10 Cents For A Cup of Coffee? Vintage Menu Shows Jaw-Dropping Food Prices From 1970s Malta

                



      

      
    


    
    

  

    
      
        
      
      Comments
    
  

  

    
      Share this
      
        
      
    
    
  



  


  

    
You may also love


        
      View All      
        
      
    
    


  
  

    
  



  


  

    
  


  

  

    


  

  




  


  


  
  
  


  

    

      www.lovinmalta.com says
    

    

      

        
          
        
      

      
Do you agree to share your location with us?

    

    

      
      
    

  



  

  

    

      
There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

    

    

      
        OK