McQuarantine: Bolt Food Drivers Crowd McDonald’s As Malta’s Partial Lockdown Continues
As the Armed Forces of Malta mobilise to feed those in need and countless volunteers deliver food to the elderly, vulnerable and those in need, one group of people has been sent on the eternally important mission of fetching endless Chicken McNuggets and a few Big Macs to boot.
An image of the St Julian’s McDonald’s branch yesterday morning that was sent to Lovin Malta shows how Bolt Food drivers have been called on en masse by hungry customers needing their Maccy D fixes while stuck at home during the partial lockdown of the island.
No less than six drivers can be seen stood waiting to pick up orders for clients, with one customer sat down eating her food and probably wondering what 2020 was really, really all about.
It’s all about getting your favourite food delivered to you while you stay at home and help inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, apparently.
In all seriousness, Malta’s government has rolled out several precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus in recent days – among them, not allowing people to sit down in restaurants by closing them all.
With only pick-up and take-away being allowed for the time being by decree of the Prime Minister, it’s no surprise so many delivery drivers are packing into one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world – even though they literally just rolled out the service.
