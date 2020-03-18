McQuarantine: Bolt Food Drivers Crowd McDonald’s As Malta’s Partial Lockdown Continues

As the Armed Forces of Malta mobilise to feed those in need and countless volunteers deliver food to the elderly, vulnerable and those in need, one group of people has been sent on the eternally important mission of fetching endless Chicken McNuggets and a few Big Macs to boot.

An image of the St Julian’s McDonald’s branch yesterday morning that was sent to Lovin Malta shows how Bolt Food drivers have been called on en masse by hungry customers needing their Maccy D fixes while stuck at home during the partial lockdown of the island.

No less than six drivers can be seen stood waiting to pick up orders for clients, with one customer sat down eating her food and probably wondering what 2020 was really, really all about.

It’s all about getting your favourite food delivered to you while you stay at home and help inhibit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, apparently.