Maltese Students Turn Chocolate And Butter Into Your Favourite Character
Mixing food and video games is always going to be a good time – and now some Maltese students have taken this classic crossover to the next level.
Students reading for a Higher National Diploma in Food Preparation and Production at the Institute of Tourism Studies created Super Mario, Mr Potato Head and some more abstract sculptures out of chocolate and butter – and they look amazing.
The delicious creations are hand-carved and part of the students’ advanced pastry module, with ITS describing the exercise as reflecting “the advanced competencies and the high level of the students’ creativity”.
“The aim of these sculptures are to teach the students the artistry and sculpting in food, which would assist them to develop this knowledge in culinary arts,” lecturer Andrew Farrugia said.
The sculptures were exhibited at the ITS campus in Ħal Luqa during a dinner attended by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.
The students have had a tough few months trying to get their studies done during the pandemic, but these new creations show that the next batch of Maltese chefs are ready to create impressive sculptures in the kitchen already – all you need to do is bring the crackers and strawberries.