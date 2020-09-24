د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Students Turn Chocolate And Butter Into Your Favourite Character

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Mixing food and video games is always going to be a good time – and now some Maltese students have taken this classic crossover to the next level.

Students reading for a Higher National Diploma in Food Preparation and Production at the Institute of Tourism Studies created Super Mario, Mr Potato Head and some more abstract sculptures out of chocolate and butter – and they look amazing.

The delicious creations are hand-carved and part of the students’ advanced pastry module, with ITS describing the exercise as reflecting “the advanced competencies and the high level of the students’ creativity”.

“The aim of these sculptures are to teach the students the artistry and sculpting in food, which would assist them to develop this knowledge in culinary arts,” lecturer Andrew Farrugia said.

The sculptures were exhibited at the ITS campus in Ħal Luqa during a dinner attended by Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli.

The students have had a tough few months trying to get their studies done during the pandemic, but these new creations show that the next batch of Maltese chefs are ready to create impressive sculptures in the kitchen already – all you need to do is bring the crackers and strawberries.

Tag someone who is going to love this

READ NEXT: Hugo's Burger Bar Rolls Out Tasty Deal This Thursday To Celebrate Five-Year-Anniversary

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK