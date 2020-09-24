Maltese Students Turn Chocolate And Butter Into Your Favourite Character

Mixing food and video games is always going to be a good time – and now some Maltese students have taken this classic crossover to the next level.

Students reading for a Higher National Diploma in Food Preparation and Production at the Institute of Tourism Studies created Super Mario, Mr Potato Head and some more abstract sculptures out of chocolate and butter – and they look amazing.

The delicious creations are hand-carved and part of the students’ advanced pastry module, with ITS describing the exercise as reflecting “the advanced competencies and the high level of the students’ creativity”.