Maltese Scotch Eggs? Dingli’s Newest Gastronomical Centre Is Whipping Up Some Insane Dishes

A new restaurant in the heart of Dingli is creating some seriously sexy dishes while staying true to its Maltese roots.

Barbajean only recently opened, but between their beautiful-looking pan-seared scallop risotto and Maltese sausage scotch egg, it truly seems like Dingli’s gastronomical score just got raised.

And with the plates looking as good as this, even boring eaters are going to have their tastebuds tantalised.