Maltese Scotch Eggs? Dingli’s Newest Gastronomical Centre Is Whipping Up Some Insane Dishes
A new restaurant in the heart of Dingli is creating some seriously sexy dishes while staying true to its Maltese roots.
Barbajean only recently opened, but between their beautiful-looking pan-seared scallop risotto and Maltese sausage scotch egg, it truly seems like Dingli’s gastronomical score just got raised.
And with the plates looking as good as this, even boring eaters are going to have their tastebuds tantalised.
Barbajean’s menu combines traditional Maltese ingredients with international ideas and some rarer ingredients.
But their Maltese sausage scotch egg has to be one of the coolest items on offer.
And honestly, it’s great to see the humble Maltese sausage finally having the moment it deserves, what with a vegan version recently rolled out and a whole episode of Lovin Eats dedicated to the glorious food.
But a quick glance at their other mouthwatering dishes will drive home just how serious these guys are about delicious food.
Check out their full menu below and get stuck into some proper modern Maltese cuisine.