Maltese Restaurant Brings Authentic Sicilian Food To Your Plate In Delectable 10-Course Meal

A Maltese restaurant is cooking up Sicilian food like no other in a luxurious and delectable 10-course meal that is to die for.

You won’t have to catch a catamaran anymore to get a taste of Sicily, because Sicily is right at your doorstep…

Rubino’s in Valletta has launched ‘Taste of Sicily’, featuring a 10-course meal and the photos are enough to make us hungry…

From oysters to octopus, spaghetti to squid, there’s literally no beating Mediterranean food even if you do eat it every day of your life.

With summer here and €100 government vouchers at the ready, there’s plenty of places to indulge and spoil yourself and you can never go wrong when it comes to food.

