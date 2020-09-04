Maltese Model Launches Mukbang Series With A Delicious Feast
Glamour model and social media starlet Denise Dalton made a name for herself with her playful Instagram posts and hilarious stories – and now she’s launching a new Instagram account that’s all about consuming huge amounts of food.
DaltonEats has just been opened but the outspoken model has already posted some delicious snaps of her meals, ranging from a caviar and oyster buffet to an incredible-looking meat feast from Bandit.
To be honest though, we’ve kinda been hoping this would appear for a few years now…
Sicily days. #taormina #sicily #sicilian #sicilia #southofitaly
She may have just launched the page but you can rest assured she’s going to be uploading more and more feasts.
Dalton had appeared on a hilarious episode of Lovin Live alongside host Chucky and guest Ben Camille: check it out below and get ready for some jumps.
Episode 6 – The one with Ben Camille & Denise Dalton
