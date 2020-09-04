Maltese Model Launches Mukbang Series With A Delicious Feast

To be honest though, we’ve kinda been hoping this would appear for a few years now…

“As everyone knows I’ve always been a foodie and the older I get the more refined my taste gets! But I’m still loyal to the fast-food chains and the Michelin life,” the new mukbang star told Lovin Malta. She may have just launched the page but you can rest assured she’s going to be uploading more and more feasts.

Dalton had appeared on a hilarious episode of Lovin Live alongside host Chucky and guest Ben Camille: check it out below and get ready for some jumps.

