د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Maltese Model Launches Mukbang Series With A Delicious Feast

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Glamour model and social media starlet Denise Dalton made a name for herself with her playful Instagram posts and hilarious stories – and now she’s launching a new Instagram account that’s all about consuming huge amounts of food.

DaltonEats has just been opened but the outspoken model has already posted some delicious snaps of her meals, ranging from a caviar and oyster buffet to an incredible-looking meat feast from Bandit.

To be honest though, we’ve kinda been hoping this would appear for a few years now… 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Sicily days. #taormina #sicily #sicilian #sicilia #southofitaly

A post shared by Denise Dalton (@itsdenisedalton) on

“As everyone knows I’ve always been a foodie and the older I get the more refined my taste gets! But I’m still loyal to the fast-food chains and the Michelin life,” the new mukbang star told Lovin Malta.

She may have just launched the page but you can rest assured she’s going to be uploading more and more feasts. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Denise Dalton (@itsdenisedalton) on

Dalton had appeared on a hilarious episode of Lovin Live alongside host Chucky and guest Ben Camille: check it out below and get ready for some jumps.

Episode 6 – The one with Ben Camille & Denise Dalton

#LovinLive Ep. 6 with the fabulous Denise Dalton and Malta's heartthrob Ben Camille

Posted by Lovin Malta on Monday, October 30, 2017

Tag someone who is going to love this

READ NEXT: Broughnuts? New Valletta Waterfront Restaurant Takes Iconic Qormi Doughnuts To The Next Level

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK