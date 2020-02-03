د . إAEDSRر . س

Birkirkara Chinese Restaurant Forced To Clarify Their Food Is ‘Purchased Locally And Traceable’ Following Coronavirus Scare

A popular Maltese Chinese restaurant has taken to social media to clarify that its food is good to eat and purchased on the island.

China Town Malta, which has been open since 2006 in the limits of Birkirkara, is a local favourite for take-out, with people talking highly of their crispy duck.

However, the management of the eatery has had to issue a public statement allaying their customers’ fears that they might be able to contract a deadly Chinese disease from eating their food.

“We hereby inform our loyal and esteemed clientele that all our products and ingredients are purchased locally and traceable as per HACCP regulations,” China Town said today.

“It is also to be noted that none of our Chinese or Maltese staff have visited China during the past 6 months.”

Over the last few weeks, Malta’s been gripped with fears that the coronavirus, which has killed over 362 people worldwide, might also land in the islands.

Pharmacies have run out of breathing masks after people bought them all, and a child who returned from China with a respiratory illness was “shunned” by his classmates after returning to a Maltese school.

