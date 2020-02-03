Birkirkara Chinese Restaurant Forced To Clarify Their Food Is ‘Purchased Locally And Traceable’ Following Coronavirus Scare

A popular Maltese Chinese restaurant has taken to social media to clarify that its food is good to eat and purchased on the island.

China Town Malta, which has been open since 2006 in the limits of Birkirkara, is a local favourite for take-out, with people talking highly of their crispy duck.

However, the management of the eatery has had to issue a public statement allaying their customers’ fears that they might be able to contract a deadly Chinese disease from eating their food.

“We hereby inform our loyal and esteemed clientele that all our products and ingredients are purchased locally and traceable as per HACCP regulations,” China Town said today.