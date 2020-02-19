Maltese Chef Challenges The Nation To Finish Insane, Six-Pancake ‘Chocolate Tsunami’

Chef Daniel Grech is challenging Malta to finish his latest culinary beast… and it’s something alright. The absolute six-stacked chocolate tsunami has already gone viral among the nation’s foodies, and it’s easy to see why.

The chef behind some of Malta’s most over-the-top food creations hasn’t let us down this time with his latest ludicrous creation.

A six-stack pancake pile up drizzled in a double-whammy of milk and white chocolate, with a secret compartment of Maltesers slapped bang in the middle of this beautiful mess? Because more is more is more is more.