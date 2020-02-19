د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese Chef Challenges The Nation To Finish Insane, Six-Pancake ‘Chocolate Tsunami’

Chef Daniel Grech is challenging Malta to finish his latest culinary beast… and it’s something alright. The absolute six-stacked chocolate tsunami has already gone viral among the nation’s foodies, and it’s easy to see why.

The chef behind some of Malta’s most over-the-top food creations hasn’t let us down this time with his latest ludicrous creation.

A six-stack pancake pile up drizzled in a double-whammy of milk and white chocolate, with a secret compartment of Maltesers slapped bang in the middle of this beautiful mess? Because more is more is more is more.

The Chocolate Tsunami is here and Chef Grech has his doubts that you can finish it.

Think you can finish this beast?” he challenged his followers on Facebook.

We’re not ashamed to admit that we’d struggle with this one but a lot of people seem to think they have the stomach to swallow this creation whole. 

The video itself is a one-way trip to diabetes town and we’ve already bought our tickets. The Chocolate Tsunami has yet to hit Malta but when it does, it’s going to be a fan-please for sure.

