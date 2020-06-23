Malta’s ‘First Grilled Pizzeria’ Hits The Island With Tantalizing Sneak Peek
Malta’s pizza game is about to be taken to the next level with the first grilled pizzeria on the island about to be unveiled.
Pizza.Ink is the latest venture from creative Maltese chef Daniel Grech. After expanding his Burgers.Ink brand to Paceville, he’s now excited for his latest offering to the island: grilled pizza.
For anyone who hasn’t tried it, grilled pizza offers a crispy outer texture and thicker, soft interior bite alongside a more smoky flavour.
Chef Grech even teased one of the unique pizzas – an applewood grilled pizza with crispy Maltese sausage, sun-dried tomato tapenade, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella fior di latte and rucola – and we cannot wait for more.
Malta offers an incredible range of pizza styles – and now we can officially get our grill on.
“Pizza.Ink will be serving authentic grilled pizza – it’s something different to what you can mostly find and the dough’s texture comes so good when you grill it,” Chef Grech told Lovin Malta.
“When it hits the grill, it creates a crispy, smokey dough that remains soft on the inside,” he continued. “After the dough is grilled, most of our fresh, local ingredients are put on, ensuring they are fresh and super tasty.”
“I can’t wait for you to try it.”
The opening date hasn’t been announced yet, though it will be “coming soon”.
And while the location hasn’t been confirmed either, you can expect it to be in a central, popular location.