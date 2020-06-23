Malta’s ‘First Grilled Pizzeria’ Hits The Island With Tantalizing Sneak Peek

Malta’s pizza game is about to be taken to the next level with the first grilled pizzeria on the island about to be unveiled.

Pizza.Ink is the latest venture from creative Maltese chef Daniel Grech. After expanding his Burgers.Ink brand to Paceville, he’s now excited for his latest offering to the island: grilled pizza.

For anyone who hasn’t tried it, grilled pizza offers a crispy outer texture and thicker, soft interior bite alongside a more smoky flavour.

Chef Grech even teased one of the unique pizzas – an applewood grilled pizza with crispy Maltese sausage, sun-dried tomato tapenade, prosciutto cotto, mozzarella fior di latte and rucola – and we cannot wait for more.