Malta-Grown Wines Bag Prestigious Awards At Two French Competitions
Maltese Winemaker Delicata has just won a silver medal in Bordeaux, France for its ‘Grand Vin de Hauteville Viognier’ – a locally-grown white wine.
This comes after this same winemaker won a silver medal for its oak-aged Grand Vin de Hauteville Chardonnay at the Chardonnay du Monde competition in Burgundy earlier this year.
“We’re invigorated by the latest silver trophies in France,” the winery’s director said. “As a Maltese winemaker, we’re thankful for that upsurge in solidarity. It encourages us to keep on making wines from Malta of world excellence.”
Delicata’s line of Grand Vin de Hauteville wines has been winning big internationally, helping the Maltese winery bag a total of 29 awards over the years.