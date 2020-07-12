Malta-Grown Wines Bag Prestigious Awards At Two French Competitions

Maltese Winemaker Delicata has just won a silver medal in Bordeaux, France for its ‘Grand Vin de Hauteville Viognier’ – a locally-grown white wine.

“We’re invigorated by the latest silver trophies in France,” the winery’s director said. “As a Maltese winemaker, we’re thankful for that upsurge in solidarity. It encourages us to keep on making wines from Malta of world excellence.”

Delicata’s line of Grand Vin de Hauteville wines has been winning big internationally, helping the Maltese winery bag a total of 29 awards over the years.

Tag a friend who loves drinking wine