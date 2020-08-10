WIN: Over 40 Years Later, Malta’s Favourite Chocolate From The 80s Is Making A Comeback

One of the most iconic Maltese chocolates ever is back – and it’s tastier and catchier than ever. Anyone who has grown up in Malta since the 1980s will instantly recognise the Catch logo as soon as they enter a grocery store. The chocolate bar, a delicious treat of quality chocolate drizzled over a slew of rice crisps centred around a dose of creamy caramel, is a popular mainstay in Malta – and the number one bar in the Caribbean – for a reason.

Incredibly, Catch’s history is nearly as packed full of flavour as the bar itself. Back in 1979, investors from Malta, Trinidad, Jamaica and Scotland got together to set up the first-ever biscuit factory in Malta after Maltese entrepreneur Albert Mizzi met Alec Smith, a Scottish biscuit-machinery dealer. Soon enough, he had an international expert team ready to start whipping up some serious bars. They spoke to the Malta Development Corporation, a government agency taking care of factories in Malta at that time, who had themselves been trying to get a chocolate company going in Malta in partnership with the Chinese government. That company, Chocolate Products Malta, produced chocolates that were not popular among the Maltese, who had developed a taste for British style chocolates. Soon after, the government stopped all chocolate imports to the island, and it was time for Mizzi and his team to step up.

The Maltese government set out a deal for Mizzi, Smith and their team – set up shop, but take over Chocolate Products Malta, which was not doing too great at the time. Even though they were hoping to start a biscuit factory, they found themselves introducing a new chocolate line, as well as now-iconic bars like Catch and Huskie, under the guidance of general manager Albert Chetcuti. Soon after, TJS (Trinidad, Jamaica and Scotland) was set up and, with Alf. Mizzi & Sons and some help from BOV, they took over a pasta factory in Mrieħel and, after some developments, added a building that could house a 45 metre-long oven for two biscuit lines. They produced popular British brands like Devon Cream Crackers and Devon Morning Coffee under the Consolidated Biscuit brand, who also had the license to produce major biscuit brand McVitie’s – and the rest is history.

Today, Catch is produced in Trinidad and Tobago, and not in Malta – and its reach is more global than ever. Catch is being exported to over 22 countries, including Taiwan, Ireland, a number of Caribbean Islands, Central American and South American countries and the USA (in chains like Walgreens and Kmart and soon in Florida). Not bad for a small Maltese brand that did good for itself. Indeed, it seems like the four corners of the world are in love with one of Malta’s most original and pioneering brands. And don’t take only our word for it, look at what some fans have said about their favourite snack. Some wrote a poem…

