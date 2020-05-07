Mac & Cheese, Rabbit And More! New Range Of Artisinal Pastizzi Launched By Heavenly Foodie Collab

Fans of Fat Louie’s classic dishes will have already started salivating at some of those familiar ingredients, but wait until you see them in their full glory.

Foodporn pros Fat Louie’s and pastry heavyweights Caffe Cordina have come together to make your artisinal pastizzi dreams come true… and it’s probably even better than what you’re thinking right now.

Because we’re living in a new normal full of social distancing and food deliveries, today’s mouthwatering food announcement also came with some instructions on how to get your hands on the newest pastizzi on the block.

Only delivered frozen to help you enjoy them at any time, the pastizzi will be delivered on Wednesdays and Fridays, and can even be collected from Fat Louie’s (but you’ll need to get in touch with them to set this up).

The stuffed and larger-than-average pastizzi – which range in prices from €2.50 to €3.50 – can only be ordered as part of a minimum order of a dozen… but wouldn’t you want more than a couple of these bad boys anyway?!

Orders can be placed till midnight of the day before delivery, and payments are to be made exclusively online so as to ensure the least bit of contact possible.

Fat Louie’s mastermind Nicholas Diacono even listed down the easy process of cooking the delicious pastry, a process that should take less than an hour.

And to top it all off, of course, a couple of foodgasm shots of the pastizzi’s interiors!