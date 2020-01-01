Lovin Recommends: 136 Maltese Bars, Eateries And Restaurants You Need To Check Out In 2020

As tiny as it is, Malta has definitely managed to become a foodie Nirvana in the last decade. As hubs like Valletta and Sliema continued to grow while new favourites like Ħamrun and Marsaskala emerged, the islands’ eateries have had to radically step up their game… and boy is there a lot to choose from. To help make your 2020 foodie bucket list a bit more streamlined and organised, we’ve listed down the top bars, eateries and restaurants all around the Maltese Islands that you absolutely must check out this decade. This list marks the second edition of Lovin Recommends, where we grace the doors of worthy joints across the islands with a big fat red LM sticker. So the next time you see one of those babies out in the wild, it’ll mean we’ve given the establishment our approval and a deserving two thumbs up. Without further ado, by area and in no particular order, here are the 136 Maltese bars, eateries and restaurants you need to tick off your list this year. Hold on to your tastebuds; we’re going on a tasty trip!

30. De Mondion, Mdina

A unique fine dining experience that you’ll never forget. 31. Rebekah’s, Mellieħa

A cosy (and romantic) restaurant set in a restored house of character with seasonal Mediterranean cuisine. 32. Commando, Mellieħa

Elegant dishes to be enjoyed in a charming 300-year-old stone building is what you can expect from Commando. 33. One80, Mellieħa

This award-winning restaurant has stunning views from every corner of the restaurant, an epic wine list and of course some mighty fine fare. 34. Essence of India, Mellieħa If you are looking for stunning views and authentic Indian flavours, head on to this joint. 35. Amami, Mellieħa Bringing together many of the best tastes of Asian cuisine with some breathtaking views. 36. Byblos Lebanese, Mellieħa Colourful chandeliers and a bright and cosy atmosphere are combined with Lebanese flavours. 37. Duo, Qawra

Two siblings teamed up to bring you beautifully-presented dishes in a friendly atmosphere. 38. Garam Masala, Qawra

Enjoy authentic Indian food in this family-run restaurant with stunning views of Salina bay. 39. Fontanella, Mdina A staple for sweets, Fontanella’s revamped restaurant has definitely added to their already fab reputation. 40. Bottegin Palazzo Xara, Rabat Enjoy a traditional band club setting with genuine local food. 41. Giuseppi’s, Salini (Naxxar)

Here you’ll find an exceptionally creative menu which changes daily depending on the produce available. 42. Beefbar, St Paul’s Bay A day-to-night beach bar restaurant reborn but with a twist. 43. Fins & Gills, St Paul’s Bay This spot is renowned for its simple and delicious fish and chips. 44. Tarragon, St Paul’s Bay

Tarragon has collected so many awards over the years including the best overall restaurant in Malta and the most romantic (deservingly so). They don’t just provide great food, but an experience. 45. Choco Kebab Cafe, Buġibba If you need your chocolate fix or need a varied vegan food menu, Choco is now serving both. 46. Nine Lives, Buġibba Live the life of a cat. Eat, relax, eat some more and then party the night away. 47. Diar il-Bniet, Dingli

Famed for their seasonal menu which offers traditional Maltese delicacies in a beautiful rustic environment, Diar il-Bniet will be your home away from home. 48. Elba, Baħar iċ-Ċaghaq Renowned for their pizza and fresh fish, this eatery is a popular joint also for those meat lovers.

49. Il-Ħnejja, Senglea (Isla)

A small gem excelling in seafood and pasta dishes. 50. Hammetts Maċina, Vittoriosa (Birgu)

Hammett’s offer sublime dishes that look like art on a plate at very reasonable prices. 51. Bongo Nyah, Marsaskala

Bongo’s menu includes a fusion of street food from four continents and burgers. 52. Tartarun, Marsaxlokk

Faultless fresh fish and seafood dishes is what Tartarun does best. 53. Terrone, Marsaxlokk Known for its succulent fish and superb ambience in the heart of Malta’s south.

85. Sottozero

Serving up excellent gelato with creative flavours, this Buġibba favourite is now also open in bustling Sliema. 86. The Chophouse

Premium meats, great service and a stunning view of Valletta can be found at this steakhouse. 87. Hammett’s Gastro Bar

The place to be for stunning sharing plates plus innovative cocktails. 88. Charles Grech Bistro

A sophisticated all-day bistro with a delectable menu to match. 89. TemptAsian

TemptAsian treats its customers to modern Asian fusion dishes with exotic flavours. 90. Al Solito Posto An Italian pizzeria dishing up some Italian faves in the heart of Sliema. 91. Da Antonio Another Italian eatery in Sliema, boasting some fresh Italian dishes. 92. Fernandõ Gastrotheque A haven for wines, good food and tapas. This new joint serves up some unique food in busy Sliema. 93. Fratelli La Bufala A super spot for that pizza craving in the heart of Tigne Point. 94. Little Argentina Well known for their meats, this award winning eatery serves up some great steaks. 95. Tiffany’s Bistro A family style diner, dishing up some classics for everyone’s liking.

128. Ta’ Philip, Għajnsielem

Ta’ Philip offers a traditional Mediterranean menu cooked in a wood fire oven and using locally-sourced seasonal ingredients. 129. Arzella, Marsalforn A cute family run restaurant with spectacular seaviews that specialises in fish dishes. 130. Country Terrace, Mġarr Al-fresco dining overlooking the breathtaking view of Mġarr Harbour, this restaurant is known for its friendly service. 131. Tmun, Mġarr This place has the wow factor. Literally all dishes are a mini work of art. 132. Mġarr ix-Xini, Sannat

A perfect lunch experience providing stunning sea views of one of the quietest and most beautiful beaches in the archipelago, all topped off with exceptional seafood dishes. 133. Mekren, Nadur

A family-run bakery praised for its impeccable ftiras and Gozitan pizzas. One half of Nadur’s holy pizza duo, Mekren becomes one of the busiest places on the islands during holidays like Carnival and Santa Marija. 134. Maxokk, Nadur

If you’re a pizza lover, then you must go to Maxokk and try one of the best pizza places in Gozo. Take photos, send them to your friends and see how quickly they get super jealous. 135. Patrick’s Tmun, Victoria

A stunning steakhouse with an award-winning wine list. 136. XiXi, Xagħra One of the top Chinese restaurants in Gozo and almost known by all Maltese visitors.