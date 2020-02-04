د . إAEDSRر . س

Look Who’s Back! Iconic Twistees Burger Makes Its Triumphant And Glorious Return To Buġibba Diner

2020 is the year of the Twistees. Maltese restaurants, diners and food trucks are all looking for creative ways to fuse Malta’s favourite crisp savoury snack with dishes and we’re loving every bite of it.

Like Ibrahimović to Milan, The Twist & Shout Burger has made its triumphant return at Buġibba’s Hungry Cow and we hope it never leaves…

Not only does this beast include a handfull of Twistees between its buns, but it’s slathered in a special homemade Twistees sauce…

Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.

Due to popular demand, the Twist & Shout Burger is back but given its popularity, we wouldn’t be surprised if it sold out soon. In addition to a ton of Twistees, this bad boy also comes with bacon and crispy onion rings, a recipe for one sensational mouth orgy.

