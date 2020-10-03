Le Petit Chef: Gourmet Food Meets 3D Visual Mapping With Impressive New Concept In Portomaso

With so much good food on the island, experiential dining is fast becoming a new trend that Maltese foodies are getting excited over – and a new concept at Portomaso may be taking this idea to the next level with the help of the world’s smallest chef. You may be used to watching a movie or your favourite series while eating – but Tiffany Lounge is offering a full-on two hour sensory experience unlike anything else on the island. Le Petit Chef will see you sat at a table as 3D projectors visually map the brightly coloured adventures of a little chef preparing your meal. Watch as he grows plants in his gardens, battles animals and even risks his life a couple of times, all to fill up your plate. Food and theatre, brought together like never before.

The concept, which is popular in places like Asia and Central Europe, takes you around the world in six courses, visually showing you the creation of your meal right before its served on your plate. Open for just 100 days in Malta, you’ll be taken through Italy, France, Argentina, and even Malta. Between each course, a short two to three minute animation showing the 58mm chef preparing your dish plays, and it can be quite fun and compelling, nearly certainly leaving you reaching for your phone to upload a quick Insta story. Expect high quality dishes such as butter-roasted Maine lobster with black Venere rice, sea asparagus, lotus roots crisp and champagne sauce.

Or a Madagascar vanilla Crème brûlée, caramelised banana and salty toffee sauce as a first of two delicious desserts.

Housed in the posh surroundings of Tiffany’s Lounge, metres away from the Portomaso marina, the experience is definitely a special one. Actually seeing an animation create your dish (and I mean it – at one point, the little chef literally jumps into the sea to catch a lobster) before servers bring a real life version of that dish is quite impressive. The various moving parts – kitchen and front of house staff as well as the little chef – all work in tandem to create a meal like you’ve never had before.

The talented kitchen and front of house team

“Le Petit Chef was launched in 2015, with the unique 3D mapping project becoming an immediate Internet sensation,” Manfred Unger, the man who runs Tiffany’s alongside his wife Sandra, told Lovin Malta. “Le Petit Chef is currently present in 13 restaurants in eight countries in the world. These restaurants are the world’s top restaurants, for example the Grand Hyatt Singapore or the Sheraton Grande in Bangkok. The last addition to this list is Tiffany Lounge in Malta,” he continued.

Manfred and Sandra Unger

Two shows will be offered every day at 6.30pm and 9pm for 100 days, starting 1st October. Le Petit Chef comes in at €149 per person, with a vegan menu offered for €119 per person.