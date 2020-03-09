Lampuki Milkshake?! 8 Insane Other Flavours Benna Should Roll Out To Blow Everyone’s Minds

Malta’s fridges got a whole lot tastier last week thanks to Benna’s newest limited edition milkshake, Caramel Toffee. But as everyone’s taste buds felt the true power of the toffee-tastic milkshake, we got thinking on what other mind-blowing flavours Benna might as well release. From the good, to the better, to the absolute WTF, here are eight flavours we’d love to see hit Maltese shelves. Which ones would you try? 1. Kinnie You know what’s better than two of Malta’s most popular drink companies? Two of Malta’s most popular drink companies collaborating for one milkshake straight from the heavens.

The perfect crossover doesn't exi-

2. Imqarrun tan-Nanna Yes, you read that right. This wouldn’t be any regular imqarrun flavour. This would be the imqarrun that your nanna specifically prepares. You know, the one that inexplicably tastes way better than everyone else’s, probably thanks to that extra large helping of love… and salt.

3. Lampuki OK, hear me out. One of Malta’s most quintessentially local-tasting dishes just deserves its own milkshake, right? Well, as someone who isn’t really a big fan of fish, I can’t say I’d rush to taste this… but it sure feels like a no-brainer for any hardcore patriot.

4. Ftira Biż-Żejt Ah, the unmistakeable musk of Maltese bread stuffed with everything from onions and garlic to olive oil and kunserva. Now picture all of that in liquid form. You’re welcome / I’m sorry.

5. Imqaret What’s a local feast (or festa) without the traditional, diamond-shaped Maltese sweet filled with dates? Not much. So it’s only natural that this would make it to one of Benna’s limited edition milkshakes.

6. Figolla It feels like I’ve already alienated half of you with some of these flavours, but I think we can all agree a figolla milkshake would be friggin’ amazing. Almond milk that tastes like marzipan? Yes please!

7. Maltese Ful Broad beans are a healthy meal to eat in summer, but if you infuse them with milkshake, you’ve got yourself a refreshing drink for the whole year!

8. Pastizzi On an island where taste will always be king and people live to eat, pastizzi have still managed to retain the crown so many centuries later. So yeah, this was always going to be suggested. Benna, please make it happen.