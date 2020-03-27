Kinder Chocolate Calzone Rolled Out In San Ġwann To Help You Eat All Your Quarantine Blues Away

د . إAEDSRر . س

There are tons of reasons to stay inside right now – the global COVID-19 pandemic chief among them – but this new chocolate pizza calzone should probably be on that list if you love mixing it up.

Shakes n Bakes, have rolled out an entire calzone filled with kinder chocolate, Nutella and white chocolate.

 

 

 

You can also customise it if you’d like it a particular way or order it along with some burgers or hot dogs.

The San Ġwann eatery is known for its other over-the-top takeaway items, but this chocolate calzone is something else.

Next level comfort food.

And they will deliver right to your door, of course – it is quarantine after all – just call on 2138 3521.

