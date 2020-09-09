د . إAEDSRر . س

Japanese Bakery Serving Iconic Melon Bread Opens In Sliema

An experimental bakery in Sliema has just announced a whole new speciality cuisine available inside – and it looks downright delicious.

“We proudly present you a wide variety of our bread melon delivered today!” the Pastry Park in Sliema announced alongside images of the colourful pastries that you probably recognise from your favourite anime or manga.

Melon bread is beloved due to being “moist inside and crunchy at the top.” It doesn’t actually feature any melon inside, can be sweet or savoury and is indeed roughly shaped like a melon, making it supremely recognisable around the world.

But it isn’t just the melon bread you need to check out.

Their Japanese curry bread is also making waves, even though it’s literally just been rolled out.

And while you’re there you might as well pick up some French specialities for later…

