It’s Over. Malta Has Finally Announced The Best Pastizzeria Item. But At What Cost?

Thousands of views and nearly one whole month later, a controversial online food tournament that set out to do the seemingly impossible task of crowning Malta’s best pastizzeria item has come to an end… and boy has it been a journey and a half. Based on the final round – which just ended and alone saw over 2,400 votes – Pizza taż-Żebbuġ is officially Malta’s favourite pastizzeria item. It was an intense fight to the very end, with the final seeing the oily, cheesy squares battling it out against the classic piżelli pastizz. By the end, the difference in votes wasn’t even that much; the pastizz had claimed just over 1,000 votes, but the pizza had a solid 1,400.

There you have it folks.

And the crown goes to the lady in the bottom right. Photo by Kristof D.

But as we lay here, sprawled on the floor, exhausted and probably still hungry, let’s look back at all the fallen heroes and controversial moments in these last couple of weeks. So things kicked off predictably enough, with evergreen favourites like sausage rolls and qassatat quickly destroying the newer and mostly blasphemous Frankensteins like chicken pastizzi, mango rib (shudder) and meat pies. But it wasn’t long until some weird shit started happening. First of all, we need to talk about the fall of the irkotta pastizz. Y’all, irkotta. pastizzi. lost. out. to. żebbuġ. pizzas. Never mind the fact that I’m someone who prefers irkotta over piżelli. Never mind the fact that I’m one of those fussy eaters that need to pick out all the żebbuġ from a pizza, because Margheritas in pastizzerias are rarer than diamonds these days. But come on guys, we can’t have something as classic as the irkotta pastizzi lose by the second round… to an oily square, no less! Unacceptable. On the other side of the table, trouble was brewing for my personal all-time favourite, the Wudy sausage roll. Now we already told you Wudy is the best item over three years ago and it still hasn’t changed. We even had an entire Lovin Eats episode dedicated to ranking different Wudy sausage rolls from all over the island, ffs. But of course, because we can’t have nice things, somehow the dreaded piżelli took that hard-fought battle… which for the record saw over 2,000 votes being cast.