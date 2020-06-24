Iconic Mosta Chinese Buffet Will Serve Mouthwatering Dishes No More After Announcing Abrupt Closure

After months of serving saporous Cantonese-style Chinese food, Mosta’s very own Hoi Fan Cafe is calling it a day.

The buffet hotspot was known for serving some of the finest and healthiest Chinese food in Malta’s central region but left its loyal customers heartbroken last night after it took to Facebook to announce that it will close its doors for good next Monday.

“Thank you all for brightening our Hoi Fan life. Thank you all for bombing us with fully booked weekends. We learned a lot from you and we did our best to become better,” it said in a heartfelt Facebook post.

Although Hoi Fan will be sorely missed, the Chinese buffet did leave its customers with a glimmer of hope that they might see the return of their delectable cuisine sometime in the future…

“We will see you again in the future. Take care!”

Heart-broken customers took to the comment section to mourn the closure of the beloved Chinese restaurant. Thankfully, they’re still opening on several food apps until their grand finale on the 29th of June.

