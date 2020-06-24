د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Iconic Mosta Chinese Buffet Will Serve Mouthwatering Dishes No More After Announcing Abrupt Closure

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

After months of serving saporous Cantonese-style Chinese food, Mosta’s very own Hoi Fan Cafe is calling it a day.

The buffet hotspot was known for serving some of the finest and healthiest Chinese food in Malta’s central region but left its loyal customers heartbroken last night after it took to Facebook to announce that it will close its doors for good next Monday.

“Thank you all for brightening our Hoi Fan life. Thank you all for bombing us with fully booked weekends. We learned a lot from you and we did our best to become better,” it said in a heartfelt Facebook post.

Although Hoi Fan will be sorely missed, the Chinese buffet did leave its customers with a glimmer of hope that they might see the return of their delectable cuisine sometime in the future…

“We will see you again in the future. Take care!”

Heart-broken customers took to the comment section to mourn the closure of the beloved Chinese restaurant. Thankfully, they’re still opening on several food apps until their grand finale on the 29th of June.

Tag someone that needs to order from Hoi Fan before it shuts its doors

READ NEXT: Malta's 'First Grilled Pizzeria' Hits The Island With Tantalizing Sneak Peek

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK