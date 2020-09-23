Hugo’s Burger Bar Rolls Out Tasty Deal This Thursday To Celebrate Five-Year-Anniversary
One popular burger joint at the beginning of the iconic Paceville staircase is celebrating five years of delicious food – and you are invited!
Hugo’s Burger Bar is celebrating the awesome anniversary with some special deals on some of their favourite original burgers.
“This Thursday only you can enjoy five different burger meals (Hugo’s, Luke’s, Rocco’s, Chicken and Say Cheese) for just five euro each!”
Even better, the deal is valid both at the Paceville outlet as well as their food truck in Żejtun.
“That’s right, we’ve slashed the prices on some of our most popular meals for one day only, so make sure to grab yourself a super deal.”
Luke Chetcuti, CEO of the brand, spoke to Lovin Malta ahead of the anniversary.
“It feels just like yesterday that we opened Hugo’s Burger Bar and it’s hard to believe we have already had five years of success and served over three million Burger Patties to our loyal customers,” Chetcuti said.
“Throughout its first years Hugo’s Burger Bar has never stopped improving its overall product, including the dining experience, customer service, presentation of our product, and quality of food. Throughout the more recent years we have seen a growing interest in our brand as a franchising opportunity. We are motivated to keep on developing Hugo’s Burger Bar,” he continued.
“The past five years have been great. We have grown year on year and are now looking forward to make the coming five years at least as good and as interesting as the first five years!”
Hugo’s Burger Bar was founded by the late Hugo Chetcuti in 2015.
The leading Maltese entrepreneur had used his unique charm and charisma to help promote the new burger chain alongside various other restaurants and concepts in Malta’s entertainment hub. And his impact can still be felt today, from the staff who are inspired by his inimitable mannerisms to their late night opening hours – and their focus on delivering high quality food, of course.