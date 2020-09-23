Hugo’s Burger Bar Rolls Out Tasty Deal This Thursday To Celebrate Five-Year-Anniversary

One popular burger joint at the beginning of the iconic Paceville staircase is celebrating five years of delicious food – and you are invited!

Hugo’s Burger Bar is celebrating the awesome anniversary with some special deals on some of their favourite original burgers.

“This Thursday only you can enjoy five different burger meals (Hugo’s, Luke’s, Rocco’s, Chicken and Say Cheese) for just five euro each!”

Even better, the deal is valid both at the Paceville outlet as well as their food truck in Żejtun.