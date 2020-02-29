‘Holy Wow!’ Malta’s Justin Haber Features On First Episode Of Netflix’s Newest Food Show And It’s An Emotional Patriotic Masterpiece
Netflix’s latest food show is here with an entire episode dedicated to Maltese goalkeeper Justin Haber’s restaurant, Haber 16.
Beyond the epic restaurant transformation, the show is a reminder of why Malta is considered to be one of the most beautiful islands in the Meditteranean and includes some incredible shots and scenes of the island and the personalities that inhabit it.
Restaurant On The Edge takes restaurants with a fantastic view and poor food and helps turn them around to be more profitable and sustainable.
Restaurateur Nick Liberato, designer Karin Bohn and chef Dennis Prescott kick off the series with a visit to Malta where they immerse themselves into the local food scene to get a better understanding of why Haber 16 is on the brink of closing down.
Though it may be categorised as a food show, Restaurant On The Edge is more about the people and places surrounding the restaurant and it makes for some incredible viewing.
Haber opens up about the struggles he had with the restaurant and the fact that he was €50,000 in debt as a result. However, thanks to the expert help from the show’s hosts, things start to take a turn for the better…
The show does a good job of focusing on the restaurant while also showing the beauty of the Maltese islands. The hosts meet and interact with locals who educate them on the Maltese way of life and cooking traditions, all in an effort to better understand what can be done to salvage Haber’s failing restaurant.
It includes some incredible shots of the Maltese islands and provides a glimpse into the local culinary world that we weren’t even aware of.
From salt pans to nanna’s kitchen….
There are also some friendly and familiar Maltese personalities that make an appearance too.
Using what they have learned about Maltese food, architecture and way of life, the show’s hosts end up transforming the bland and uninspiring Haber 16 into a lively, welcoming and tasteful restaurant…
and it’s the most heartwarming TV viewing you’re going to do this weekend.
You can watch this episode, and the rest of Restaurants on the Edge, on Netflix now.