‘Holy Wow!’ Malta’s Justin Haber Features On First Episode Of Netflix’s Newest Food Show And It’s An Emotional Patriotic Masterpiece

Beyond the epic restaurant transformation, the show is a reminder of why Malta is considered to be one of the most beautiful islands in the Meditteranean and includes some incredible shots and scenes of the island and the personalities that inhabit it.

Restaurant On The Edge takes restaurants with a fantastic view and poor food and helps turn them around to be more profitable and sustainable.

Restaurateur Nick Liberato, designer Karin Bohn and chef Dennis Prescott kick off the series with a visit to Malta where they immerse themselves into the local food scene to get a better understanding of why Haber 16 is on the brink of closing down.

Though it may be categorised as a food show, Restaurant On The Edge is more about the people and places surrounding the restaurant and it makes for some incredible viewing.

Haber opens up about the struggles he had with the restaurant and the fact that he was €50,000 in debt as a result. However, thanks to the expert help from the show’s hosts, things start to take a turn for the better…