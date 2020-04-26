Ħobż Tal-Malti! Basically’s Latest Episode Is A Bold Attempt To Create Some Fine Local Bread

The third episode of season two of Lovin Malta’s off-the-wall cooking show Basically is here, and it’s featuring all the sass, sarcasm and sourdough bread you could ever need.

It’s the show where host Matthew Baldacchino gets paid to drink and cook… and he’s only really good at one of them.

For episode three, Matthew strived to be more basic than ever and scoured Instagram for the latest, white-girl quarantine trend… sourdough bread.

Except we wanted to give it a little local flavour and instead settled for the traditional Ħobż tal-Malti (see we can speak Maltese).

Bolt Food was gracious enough to deliver an actual Ħobż tal-Malti before we got our hands dirty at Fino’s showroom in Mrieħel where we used ingredients provided by M&Z Marketing to try and recreate the traditional Maltese loaf.

It wouldn’t be an episode of Basically without some liquid courage which was provided to us by the lovely people over at M. Demajo in the form of Prosecco.

Six hours and plenty of Prosecco later, we emerged with a golden looking loaf of bread… and it didn’t taste half bad.