Here Are The 26 Restaurants In Malta And Gozo Named In The Michelin Guide

For the first time ever, 26 local restaurants have made the cut on the Michelin guide, giving Maltese restaurants some well-deserved praise on the global stage.

With three Michelin star restaurants, three Bib Gourmand restaurants, and an amazing twenty other places appearing on the prestigious list, expect your weekend dinner dilemmas to be solved once and for all.

So here’s Lovin Malta’s list of the lucky 26.