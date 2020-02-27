Here Are The 26 Restaurants In Malta And Gozo Named In The Michelin Guide

For the first time ever, 26 local restaurants have made the cut on the Michelin guide, giving Maltese restaurants some well-deserved praise on the global stage.
With three Michelin star restaurants, three Bib Gourmand restaurants, and an amazing twenty other places appearing on the prestigious list, expect your weekend dinner dilemmas to be solved once and for all.
So here’s Lovin Malta’s list of the lucky 26.
1. De Mondion, Mdina – Michelin Star
2. Lord Nelson, Mosta
3. Bahia, Lija
4. The Golden Fork, Attard
5. The Medina, Mdina
6. Root 81, Rabat
7. Susurrus, St Julian’s
8. Caviar & Bull, St Julian’s
9. Kuya, St Julian’s
10.Barracuda, St Julian’s
11. Briju, Gzira
12. Commando, Mellieha – Bib Gourmand
13. Rampila, Valletta
14. Guze Bistro, Valletta
15. Capo Crudo, Valletta
16. Rubino, Valletta – Bib Gourmand
17. 59 Republic, Valletta
18. The Harbour Club, Valletta
19. Aaron’s Kitchen, Valletta
20. Under Grain, Valletta – Michelin Star
21. Noni, Valletta – Michelin Star
22. Hammett’s Macina, Senglea
23. Tartarun, Marsaxlokk
24. Terrone, Marsaxlokk – Bib Gourmand
25. Tmun, Mgarr
26. Ta’ Frenc, Xaghra