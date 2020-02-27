د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Here Are The 26 Restaurants In Malta And Gozo Named In The Michelin Guide

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

For the first time ever, 26 local restaurants have made the cut on the Michelin guide, giving Maltese restaurants some well-deserved praise on the global stage.

With three Michelin star restaurants, three Bib Gourmand restaurants, and an amazing twenty other places appearing on the prestigious list, expect your weekend dinner dilemmas to be solved once and for all.

So here’s Lovin Malta’s list of the lucky 26.

1. De Mondion, Mdina – Michelin Star

2. Lord Nelson, Mosta

3. Bahia, Lija

4. The Golden Fork, Attard

5. The Medina, Mdina

6. Root 81, Rabat

7. Susurrus, St Julian’s

8. Caviar & Bull, St Julian’s

9. Kuya, St Julian’s

10.Barracuda, St Julian’s

11. Briju, Gzira

12. Commando, Mellieha – Bib Gourmand

13. Rampila, Valletta

14. Guze Bistro, Valletta

15. Capo Crudo, Valletta

16. Rubino, Valletta – Bib Gourmand

17. 59 Republic, Valletta

18. The Harbour Club, Valletta

19. Aaron’s Kitchen, Valletta

20. Under Grain, Valletta – Michelin Star

21. Noni, Valletta – Michelin Star

22. Hammett’s Macina, Senglea

23. Tartarun, Marsaxlokk

24. Terrone, Marsaxlokk – Bib Gourmand

25. Tmun, Mgarr

26. Ta’ Frenc, Xaghra

READ NEXT: Oh My Burger! Maltese Chef Unveils Blasphemous Kinder Ice-Cream Monster For A Limited Time Only

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK