Ħelwa Tat-Tork Cupcakes?! This Confectionery Is Upgrading One Of Our Favourite Maltese Desserts

Cupcakes, chocolate, and ħelwa tat-tork. Three of our favourite dessert delicacies. Gone are the days of having to settle for just one of these for your daily tea fix – and it’s all thanks to this up-and-coming Maltese confectionery.

‘Cream Of The Crop’ has just brought together this crazy concoction of flavours in its spanking new ħelwa tat-tork cupcakes.

And if looks are anything to go by, then it’s safe to say these sweet treats are plain delicious.

Looking to feed a crowd or celebrate a special occasion?

This delicious dessert is also available in cake form – and you can get your hands on one right now.

 

Simply head over to the Cream Of The Crop Instagram page and drop them a message with your order – before you know it, you’ll be the most popular guest at the tea party.

But it’s not all about ħelwa tat-tork at Cream Of The Crop

From banana smash cakes to low-fat poppy seed loafs, the talented team behind this confectionery is serving up some serious sweets.

