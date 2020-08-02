Ħelwa Tat-Tork Cupcakes?! This Confectionery Is Upgrading One Of Our Favourite Maltese Desserts
Cupcakes, chocolate, and ħelwa tat-tork. Three of our favourite dessert delicacies. Gone are the days of having to settle for just one of these for your daily tea fix – and it’s all thanks to this up-and-coming Maltese confectionery.
‘Cream Of The Crop’ has just brought together this crazy concoction of flavours in its spanking new ħelwa tat-tork cupcakes.
Launching our newest flavour; ĦELWA TAT-TORK ❤️ Orders for our brand new Chocolate & Ħelwa tat-Tork cakes and cupcakes are now being accepted
And if looks are anything to go by, then it’s safe to say these sweet treats are plain delicious.
Looking to feed a crowd or celebrate a special occasion?
This delicious dessert is also available in cake form – and you can get your hands on one right now.
Simply head over to the Cream Of The Crop Instagram page and drop them a message with your order – before you know it, you’ll be the most popular guest at the tea party.
But it’s not all about ħelwa tat-tork at Cream Of The Crop
Is it tea time yet? ☕ Desperately craving these Lemon Poppyseed cupcakes with cream cheese frosting
From banana smash cakes to low-fat poppy seed loafs, the talented team behind this confectionery is serving up some serious sweets.