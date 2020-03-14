د . إAEDSRر . س

Heavenly Hotdogs! This Buġibba Food Joint Serves Some Glorious And Heavenly Gourmet Steamed Sausage Sandwiches

We love food traditions but we’re in love with those who break rules and make traditions their own.

Black Paw in Buġibba has taken the traditional American hot dog and has added an extra layer of a luxurious flair, turning them into ‘gourmet’ hotdogs… and we want to try all of them.

Starting with this Pork Hog Hotdog…

 

Ruby lettuce, crispy bacon, provolone cheese, crispy onions, three peppercorn sauce and a fried egg to top it off… have you ever seen anything like it?

What about this heavenly Honey Pork hotdog…

 

with shredded red cabbage, provolone cheese, leeks, crushed hazelnuts, parsley and honey mustard sauce… get me one now.

Or a vegan or salmon hotdog maybe?

We know people are going to go crazy for these but it doesn’t stop there. If the sound of a gourmet hot dog doesn’t tickle your fancy then this Spicy Nacho burger sure will…

What’s in a Spicy Nacho burger I hear you say? Well, we’re here to tell you…

Angus beef patty, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, homemade yoghurt and garlic sauce topped off with their in-house habanero sauce.

Gourmet hot dogs and spicy burgers? Now that’s the perfect post-work, pre-party meal on a Friday afternoon

